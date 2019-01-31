Anglo American (AAL) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from GBX 2,180 to GBX 2,210. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Anglo American traded as high as GBX 1,960.80 ($25.62) and last traded at GBX 1,942.80 ($25.39), with a volume of 6773665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,899 ($24.81).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale raised Anglo American to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,750 ($22.87) to GBX 1,890 ($24.70) in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 1,725 ($22.54) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,861.67 ($24.33).

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,731 ($22.62) per share, with a total value of £9,468.57 ($12,372.36).

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and nickel; and iron and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

