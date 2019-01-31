Andeavor Logistics (ANDX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Andeavor Logistics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $843.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Andeavor Logistics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ANDX opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Andeavor Logistics has a one year low of $31.49 and a one year high of $52.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 5th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 4th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.47%. Andeavor Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.14%.

In other news, Director Jeff A. Stevens sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.44, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ANDX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Andeavor Logistics in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded Andeavor Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Andeavor Logistics in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Andeavor Logistics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Andeavor Logistics from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.93.

About Andeavor Logistics

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

