Analyzing NIPPON STL & SU/S (NSSMY) and China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp (CHOPF)

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) and China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp (OTCMKTS:CHOPF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

NIPPON STL & SU/S has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp has a beta of 3.9, indicating that its stock price is 290% more volatile than the S&P 500.

NIPPON STL & SU/S pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp does not pay a dividend. NIPPON STL & SU/S pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NIPPON STL & SU/S and China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIPPON STL & SU/S $51.19 billion 0.33 $1.76 billion $2.08 8.55 China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NIPPON STL & SU/S has higher revenue and earnings than China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of NIPPON STL & SU/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NIPPON STL & SU/S and China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIPPON STL & SU/S 4.08% 6.69% 3.09% China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NIPPON STL & SU/S and China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIPPON STL & SU/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

NIPPON STL & SU/S beats China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Company Profile

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products. It also provides pipes and tubes; and railway, automotive, and construction and industrial machinery parts, such as railway wheels, driving mechanisms, axles, couplers, bogie trucks, brake disks, control bogies, brake calipers, test equipment, crankshafts and front axles, aluminum wheels, permanent magnet retarders, die materials, mill rolls, circular forgings, forged products for power generation, and shape-memory alloys. In addition, the company offers titanium products for use in automobiles, architecture, civil engineering and ocean development, aircraft, sports gears and consumer products, welded tubes, PHE, and chemical and electrolytic fields; stainless steel sheets, shapes, plates, and wire rods, as well as strips, clad steel sheets, nickel and nickel alloy products, and crystal series products; and steel slags. Further, it manufactures and markets industrial machinery and equipment; performs construction work under contract; and engages in waste processing and recycling activities, as well as in supplying electricity, gas, and heat. Additionally, the company offers coal-based chemical products and petrochemicals, as well as electronic materials; and materials for semiconductors and electronic parts, carbon fiber and composite products, and products that apply technologies for metal processing. It also provides computer systems engineering and consulting services; and IT-enabled outsourcing and other services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp Company Profile

China Gerui Advanced Materials Group Limited operates as a contract manufacturer of cold-rolled narrow strip steel products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company converts steel manufactured by third parties into thin steel sheets and strips. It primarily serves food and industrial packaging, construction and household decorations materials, electrical appliances, and telecommunications wires and cables industries. The company sells its products directly to manufacturers or through distributors. The company was formerly known as Golden Green Enterprises Limited and changed its name to China Gerui Advanced Materials Group Limited in December 2009. China Gerui Advanced Materials Group Limited is based in Zhengzhou, the People's Republic of China.

