Analyzing Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (COKE) and BRITVIC PLC/S (BTVCY)

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) and BRITVIC PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. BRITVIC PLC/S pays an annual dividend of $0.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. BRITVIC PLC/S pays out 66.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of current ratings for Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated and BRITVIC PLC/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated 0 0 0 0 N/A BRITVIC PLC/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.6% of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRITVIC PLC/S has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated and BRITVIC PLC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated 1.83% 7.06% 1.04% BRITVIC PLC/S N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated and BRITVIC PLC/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated $4.32 billion 0.46 $96.53 million N/A N/A BRITVIC PLC/S $2.02 billion 1.48 $157.52 million $1.50 15.10

BRITVIC PLC/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated.

Summary

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated beats BRITVIC PLC/S on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks. It also sells its products to other Coca-Cola bottlers; and post-mix products that are dispensed through equipment, which mixes the fountain syrup with carbonated or still water enabling fountain retailers to sell finished products to consumers in cups or glasses. In addition, the company distributes products for various other beverage brands that include Dr Pepper, Sundrop, and Monster Energy. It sells and distributes its products directly to retail stores and other outlets, which comprise food markets, institutional accounts, and vending machine outlets. Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

BRITVIC PLC/S Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water. The company's brand portfolio includes 7Up, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, C&C, Club Mixers, Club Orange, DaFruta, Drench, Energise Sport, Fruit Shoot, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, Maguary, MiWadi, Mountain Dew, Pepsi Max, Purdey's, R White's, Robinsons, Tango, Teisseire, TK, Fruité, Moulin de Valdonne, and Pressade. In addition, the company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; wholesales soft drinks to the licensed trade; and offers pension funding and financing services. It exports its products to approximately 50 countries. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

