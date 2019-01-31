Analyzing Berkshire Bancorp (BERK) & BANCO BRADESCO/S (BBDO)

Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) and BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Berkshire Bancorp and BANCO BRADESCO/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Bancorp $32.99 million 5.74 $4.93 million N/A N/A BANCO BRADESCO/S $46.46 billion 0.76 $4.59 billion N/A N/A

BANCO BRADESCO/S has higher revenue and earnings than Berkshire Bancorp.

Dividends

BANCO BRADESCO/S pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Berkshire Bancorp does not pay a dividend. BANCO BRADESCO/S has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Berkshire Bancorp and BANCO BRADESCO/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A BANCO BRADESCO/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Berkshire Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of BANCO BRADESCO/S shares are held by institutional investors. 70.4% of Berkshire Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Bancorp and BANCO BRADESCO/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Bancorp N/A N/A N/A BANCO BRADESCO/S 14.27% 16.82% 1.55%

Volatility & Risk

Berkshire Bancorp has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BANCO BRADESCO/S has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BANCO BRADESCO/S beats Berkshire Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berkshire Bancorp

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial mortgage loans secured by office buildings, retail establishments, multi-family residential real estate, and other types of commercial property; commercial loans offered to businesses for inventory financing, working capital, machinery and equipment purchases, expansion, and other business purposes; and residential mortgage loans secured by first liens on one-to-four family owner-occupied or rental residential real estate, as well as residential single family construction loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and short-term fixed-rate consumer loans. The company also offers title insurance agency services; and acts as a qualified intermediary in connection with tax free exchanges under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. It operates through seven deposit-taking offices in New York City; four deposit-taking offices in Orange and Sullivan counties, New York; and one deposit taking office in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in New York, New York.

About BANCO BRADESCO/S

Banco Bradesco S.A. provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, enterprises, and corporations and institutions. It operates through two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes. Its loan products include personal and payroll-deductible, vehicle financing, and overdraft loans; housing loans; government-funded long-term loans; short-term loans, working capital loans, guaranteed checking accounts and corporate overdraft loans, financing for purchase and sale of goods and services, and investment lines for acquisition of assets and machinery, as well as discounting trade receivables, promissory notes, checks, credit card and supplier receivables, etc.; rural credit; and import and export financing. The company also offers credit cards; cash management solutions; services related to capital markets and investment banking activities, including project finance, mergers and acquisitions, structured operations, fixed income, and variable income; and life and personal accident, health, automobile, property/casualty, and liability insurance products; reinsurance products; pension plans; and capitalization bonds. In addition, it provides public authority, leasing, asset management and administration, intermediation and trading, international banking, foreign exchange, consortia, automatic teller machines, telephone, and Internet Banking services. The company operates through a network of 4,749 branches; 4,827 service centers and electronic in-company service centers; 35,590 active ATMs; 21,259 ATMs under the Banco24Horas brand; and 3 branches internationally. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

