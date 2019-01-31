Analysts Set YPF SA (YPF) PT at $23.70

YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.70.

YPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised YPF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut YPF from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Get YPF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YPF. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in YPF by 1,509.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,951,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,150 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in YPF in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,700,000. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in YPF by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 160,197 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 49,380 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in YPF in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in YPF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 845,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,483,000 after purchasing an additional 36,919 shares in the last quarter. 24.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE YPF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 23,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84. YPF has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $24.65.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.66. YPF had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that YPF will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

YPF Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anonima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also engages in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for YPF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.