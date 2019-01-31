Analysts Set Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3) PT at $78.29

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €78.29 ($91.03).

A number of analysts have issued reports on PAH3 shares. Barclays set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. HSBC set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Independent Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. BNP Paribas set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th.

ETR:PAH3 traded down €0.76 ($0.88) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €55.76 ($64.84). The stock had a trading volume of 185,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,739. Porsche Automobil has a 52 week low of €47.28 ($54.98) and a 52 week high of €80.14 ($93.19).

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

