Analysts Set Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3) PT at $78.29

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €78.29 ($91.03).

A number of analysts have issued reports on PAH3 shares. Barclays set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. HSBC set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Independent Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. BNP Paribas set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

ETR:PAH3 traded down €0.76 ($0.88) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €55.76 ($64.84). The stock had a trading volume of 185,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,739. Porsche Automobil has a 52 week low of €47.28 ($54.98) and a 52 week high of €80.14 ($93.19).

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.