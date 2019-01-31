Analysts Set Aramark (ARMK) Target Price at $43.09

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.09.

ARMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Aramark from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th.

Get Aramark alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,914.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Foss acquired 92,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.46 per share, with a total value of $3,004,627.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,679,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,513,551.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Aramark by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,930,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,423,000 after purchasing an additional 217,046 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Aramark by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,362,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,870,000 after purchasing an additional 416,188 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of Aramark by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 13,942,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,898,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,916,000 after purchasing an additional 207,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Aramark by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,547,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,705,000 after buying an additional 5,359,662 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aramark stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $32.93. The stock had a trading volume of 449,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.17. Aramark has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $46.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Aramark had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.