Analysts Set ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) PT at $174.50

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.50.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Benchmark upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

In related news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.44, for a total transaction of $1,172,252.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,770,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,637,254,000 after buying an additional 34,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,292,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,361,363,000 after buying an additional 313,395 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,561,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,901,000 after buying an additional 60,785 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,444,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,599,000 after buying an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 975,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,165,000 after buying an additional 13,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $162.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 1.33. ANSYS has a one year low of $136.80 and a one year high of $190.45.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.57 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

