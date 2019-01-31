Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 31st (AR, CNR, CTC.A, DSG, ECN, FM, GIB.A, HSE, LIF, MEG)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, January 31st:

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) was given a C$3.50 target price by analysts at National Bank Financial. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) was given a C$116.00 target price by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A)

had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$181.00 to C$180.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) was given a C$32.00 price target by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$5.50.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) was given a C$4.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$16.20 to C$16.70.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) was given a C$94.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$96.00 to C$97.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$94.00 to C$95.00.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$90.00 to C$95.00.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$22.00.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) was given a C$30.00 target price by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$9.00.

Metro (TSE:MRU) was given a C$53.00 target price by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$75.00 to C$77.00.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$74.00 to C$72.00.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price boosted by Laurentian from C$81.00 to C$82.50.

