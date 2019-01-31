Analysts Issue Forecasts for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q1 2019 Earnings (WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report issued on Monday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Rabatin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.07. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 40.48%. The business had revenue of $281.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $37.39 and a 12-month high of $64.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $109,233.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at $423,060.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 28,586.7% during the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

