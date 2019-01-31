Analysts Issue Forecasts for Facebook, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Facebook in a research note issued on Monday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings of $11.65 per share for the year. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Wedbush set a $250.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $150.42 on Tuesday. Facebook has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $218.62. The stock has a market cap of $418.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.58.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 37.57%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.09, for a total value of $495,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,385,975.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $113,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 90,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,663,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,552 shares of company stock valued at $61,298,975 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,826 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,238 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Facebook by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 451 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

