Analysts Issue Forecasts for Diamondback Energy Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $2.82 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $12.14 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FANG. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Williams Capital set a $171.00 target price on Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 target price on Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.24.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $102.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $85.19 and a fifty-two week high of $140.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $538.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.32 million. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $89,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,611.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $76,000.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

