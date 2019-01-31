Analysts Expect World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $252.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to post sales of $252.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for World Wrestling Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $259.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $246.19 million. World Wrestling Entertainment reported sales of $211.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will report full-year sales of $910.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $903.89 million to $917.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $984.80 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow World Wrestling Entertainment.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WWE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, FBN Securities upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.69.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.05. The company had a trading volume of 606,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $97.69. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 127.77 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, CEO Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 306,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $22,867,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George A. Barrios sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,647,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 356,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,203,957.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 441,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,843,580. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 22,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 310.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 107,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 81,027 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios segments.

