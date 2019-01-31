Analysts Expect LivaNova PLC (LIVN) to Post $1.09 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $1.07. LivaNova posted earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.03 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. UBS Group began coverage on LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.20.

In related news, Director Hugh M. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.65, for a total value of $115,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,450 shares of company stock worth $866,530. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the third quarter worth $108,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LivaNova by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LivaNova stock traded up $3.96 on Thursday, hitting $92.38. The company had a trading volume of 39,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,573. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $79.96 and a 52 week high of $131.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories for extracorporeal circulation, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical heart valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves.

