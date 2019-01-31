Analysts Expect American Woodmark Co. (AMWD) to Announce $1.89 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) will report $1.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.87. American Woodmark posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full year earnings of $6.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $6.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Woodmark.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $424.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $96.00 price objective on shares of American Woodmark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

In other American Woodmark news, insider Steven Cary Dunston bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.23 per share, for a total transaction of $82,845.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,258.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scott Culbreth purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,681. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $270,770. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in American Woodmark by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Woodmark by 2.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 27,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 9.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 6.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.00. The stock had a trading volume of 19,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,713. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $53.35 and a 1 year high of $140.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.08.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

