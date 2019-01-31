Analysts Anticipate XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) to Announce $0.83 EPS

Analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) will report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. XPO Logistics posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 84.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $4.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down from $103.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.52.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded down $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $60.80. 22,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,624. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $116.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.52.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

