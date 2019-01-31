Analysts Anticipate Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The business had revenue of $99.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RUTH. BidaskClub cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RUTH traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.10. 193,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,452. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.57 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.55.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.