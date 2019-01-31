Analysts Anticipate Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (PZZA) to Post $0.32 EPS

Brokerages expect that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Papa John’s Int’l’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Papa John’s Int’l posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Papa John’s Int’l.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $364.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.62 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 26,623 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 4th quarter worth $25,698,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 4th quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 3rd quarter worth $1,282,000. Institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s Int’l stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.29. The company had a trading volume of 621,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,816. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.43. Papa John’s Int’l has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Papa John's Int'l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others.

