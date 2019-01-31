Analysts Anticipate Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $162.18 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) will announce sales of $162.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franco Nevada’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $164.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $159.00 million. Franco Nevada posted sales of $167.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franco Nevada will report full-year sales of $667.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $664.00 million to $669.78 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $766.91 million, with estimates ranging from $728.00 million to $805.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Franco Nevada.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Franco Nevada’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FNV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,571,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,729,000 after purchasing an additional 30,338 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,087,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,230,000 after buying an additional 142,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,087,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,230,000 after buying an additional 142,999 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 45.4% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,855,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,504,000 after buying an additional 891,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 15.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,846,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,036,000 after buying an additional 388,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.64. 351,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,365. Franco Nevada has a 52-week low of $58.26 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.89, a PEG ratio of 14.98 and a beta of -0.06.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, and Africa. The company also holds interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas, and other resource assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of 341 assets.

