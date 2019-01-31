Analysts Anticipate CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CBL & Associates Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. CBL & Associates Properties posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBL & Associates Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CBL & Associates Properties.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.39). CBL & Associates Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $206.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Mizuho set a $2.00 target price on CBL & Associates Properties and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 target price on CBL & Associates Properties and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.54.

Shares of NYSE:CBL traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $2.49. 2,325,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,133. CBL & Associates Properties has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $6.26. The company has a market cap of $412.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 69,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 73.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 13,661 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 265,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 15,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.9 million square feet across 26 states, including 73 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 12 properties managed for third parties.

