Amgen, Inc. to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $3.29 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (AMGN)

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a report released on Monday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst C. Raymond now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $3.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.28.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $223.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.98.

Amgen stock opened at $184.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Amgen has a 52-week low of $163.31 and a 52-week high of $210.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 54.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,812,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amgen news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.88, for a total value of $360,517.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,684,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tyler Jacks sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,908,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,786.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.