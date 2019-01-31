AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.65-6.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.78. AmerisourceBergen also updated its FY19 guidance to $6.65-6.85 EPS.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,542,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,871. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $103.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 45.54% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $43.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AmerisourceBergen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on AmerisourceBergen and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.00.

In related news, insider John G. Chou sold 6,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total transaction of $617,268.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,171,285.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy H. Gaddes sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $240,112.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,669.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,099 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,562 over the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

