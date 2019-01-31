Amerisafe (AMSF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $66.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Amerisafe's shares have outperformed its industry in a year's time. Its revenue growth catching up along with a rebound in net investment income should aid its top-line growth. Its strong blance sheet is another positive. The company's consistently increasing return on equity highlights its efficiency in using shareholder’s funds. Amerisafe’s efficient claims management, good underwriting results, favorable loss and frequency trends, prudent reserve analytics, and improved operating leverage also bode well. Increasing revenues is another positive. However, a rise in expenses and product concentration remains a headwind.”

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amerisafe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $59.79 on Tuesday. Amerisafe has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $67.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.54.

In other news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $104,537.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,603 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,029.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Amerisafe by 6.4% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 509,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,578,000 after buying an additional 30,558 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Amerisafe by 8.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amerisafe by 7.2% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 191,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,883,000 after buying an additional 12,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amerisafe by 4.0% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 174,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,782,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies.

