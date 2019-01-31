Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Upgraded to “Buy” by SunTrust Banks

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) was upgraded by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 target price on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 26.78% from the stock’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ABCB. TheStreet cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of ABCB opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $29.97 and a one year high of $59.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.93 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 37.3% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 5,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. 84.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, Small Business Administration Division, and Premium Finance Division.

