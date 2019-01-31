Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Stock Price Up 5.3% on Earnings Beat

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) shares rose 5.3% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $127.17 and last traded at $126.60. Approximately 1,984,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,007,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.18.

The financial services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.34%.

AMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price target on Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.81.

About Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

