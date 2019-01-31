American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Wedbush set a $15.00 price target on American Outdoor Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Craig Hallum lowered American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOBC opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $635.39 million, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.88. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.67 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,096,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,644 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,260,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 644.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 703,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,926,000 after purchasing an additional 609,178 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 292,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 171,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

