American Financial Group (AFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. American Financial Group updated its FY19 guidance to $8.35-8.85 EPS.

AFG stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.21. 257,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,762. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.92. American Financial Group has a 1 year low of $84.18 and a 1 year high of $121.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Joseph purchased 1,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.91 per share, for a total transaction of $92,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,594 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,038.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 28,668 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $2,610,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AFG shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, Run-Off Long-Term Care and Life, and Other segments. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets and customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

