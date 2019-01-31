American Financial Group (AFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. American Financial Group updated its FY19 guidance to $8.35-8.85 EPS.
AFG stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.21. 257,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,762. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.92. American Financial Group has a 1 year low of $84.18 and a 1 year high of $121.69.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.43%.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AFG shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.
About American Financial Group
American Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, Run-Off Long-Term Care and Life, and Other segments. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets and customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.
Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?
Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.