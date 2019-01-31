AMBEV S A/S (ABEV) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services lowered its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 354,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,315 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 1.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 733,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 12,463 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 15.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 48,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,695,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after buying an additional 140,539 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in AMBEV S A/S by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,350,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,443,000 after purchasing an additional 162,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in AMBEV S A/S by 9.4% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 37,320,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,476 shares in the last quarter. 7.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABEV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,597,034. AMBEV S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th were given a $0.0828 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from AMBEV S A/S’s previous special dividend of $0.04. AMBEV S A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 65.22%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.40 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMBEV S A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food in the Americas. It operates through Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada segments. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctic, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

