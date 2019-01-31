Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $47.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.82 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $18.91 on Thursday. Amalgamated Bank has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.40 million and a PE ratio of 13.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMAL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.42.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

