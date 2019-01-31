Altona Energy (ANR) Trading Down 15%

Altona Energy Plc (LON:ANR) shares dropped 15% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.60 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.22). Approximately 141,973 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,460,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.26).

Separately, Northland Securities reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Altona Energy in a report on Friday, December 14th.

In other news, insider Robert Hales sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41), for a total transaction of £1,297.04 ($1,694.81).

About Altona Energy (LON:ANR)

Altona Energy Plc evaluates, and develops coal deposits in Australia. Its principal property is the Arckaringa project with three exploration licenses, including Westfield, Wintinna, and Murloocoppie deposits covering an area of 2,500 square kilometers located in the northern portion of the Permian Arckaringa basin in South Australia.

