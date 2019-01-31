alstria office REIT (AOX) Given a €16.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been given a €16.00 ($18.60) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AOX. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.90 ($17.33) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. alstria office REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €14.32 ($16.65).

ETR AOX opened at €13.24 ($15.40) on Tuesday. alstria office REIT has a 52 week low of €11.19 ($13.01) and a 52 week high of €13.49 ($15.69).

Alstria office REIT-AG is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) focused solely on acquiring, owning and managing office real estate in Germany. alstria was founded in January 2006 and was converted into the first German REIT in October 2007. Its headquarters are in Hamburg. The combination of alstria and Deutsche Office creates the leading listed German office real estate company with a combined portfolio of 117 office buildings comprising 1.6 million sqm of lettable space and representing a total portfolio value of approximately EUR 3.5 billion (as of September 30, 2018).

