Alphabet (GOOGL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Alphabet's strengthening cloud unit is aiding substantial revenue growth. Moreover, the growing momentum of Google Cloud and expanding data centers will continue to bolster the company’s presence in the cloud space. Also, major updates in its search segment are enhancing the search results which is a tailwind. Additionally, Google’s strong focus on the innovation of its AI techniques and Android OS along with growing presence in the home automation space are driving its top-line growth further. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past one year. However, the company’s growing litigation issues might hurt its profitability. Also, it's increased spending on consumer gadgets, YouTube video app and cloud computing services remain concerns. Also, rising competition in the online ad market.”

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,415.00 to $1,315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Pivotal Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,010.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,350.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,140.00 price target (down from $1,170.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,337.17.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,097.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $977.66 and a 12 month high of $1,291.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 118,334.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,287,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,968,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,967 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 118,282.1% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,814,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,137,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,265 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,605,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,434,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,837,909,000 after purchasing an additional 858,589 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

