Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) Short Interest Up 54.1% in January

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,366,787 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the December 31st total of 886,804 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 636,131 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $19.55 on Thursday. Alliance Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.39). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $531.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.07%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARLP. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliance Resource Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLP. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 0.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 839,201 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 9.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter worth $146,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 2.4% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 365,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 16.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners LP produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Other and Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

