Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.25-14.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.85. Allegiant Travel also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $13.25-14.75 EPS.

ALGT traded up $4.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.71. 25,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,668. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $98.18 and a fifty-two week high of $181.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.09. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $412.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a market perform rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie set a $129.00 target price on Allegiant Travel and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Allegiant Travel from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Imperial Capital reiterated an in-line rating and issued a $134.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel to $167.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.36.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 486 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $54,422.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

