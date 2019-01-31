Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Stake Boosted by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 251.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,705,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $583,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,448 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 30.2% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 564,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,903,000 after buying an additional 130,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,264,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,059,633,000 after buying an additional 113,728 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,037,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 22.7% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 480,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,939,000 after buying an additional 88,731 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGN stock traded up $11.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $244.10. 656,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,169. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.93 and a 52-week high of $398.88. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.91.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Align Technology had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $534.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, VP Christopher C. Puco sold 8,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.42, for a total transaction of $1,993,108.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sreelakshmi Kolli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.15, for a total value of $1,115,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at $6,065,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,764 shares of company stock worth $5,427,059. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Leerink Swann dropped their price target on Align Technology from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Align Technology from $375.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.84.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

