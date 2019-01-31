Align Technology (ALGN) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.78-0.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $525-535 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $526.53 million.Align Technology also updated its Q1 2019 guidance to $0.78-0.84 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Leerink Swann dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $277.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Align Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $326.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded up $14.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $247.49. 67,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,169. Align Technology has a one year low of $177.93 and a one year high of $398.88. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.91.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of $534.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher C. Puco sold 8,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.42, for a total transaction of $1,993,108.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sreelakshmi Kolli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.15, for a total transaction of $1,115,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at $6,065,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,764 shares of company stock worth $5,427,059. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

