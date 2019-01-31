Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) Shares Sold by Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd.

Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. lessened its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,682 shares during the quarter. Algonquin Power & Utilities accounts for approximately 1.3% of Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 443.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 18,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AQN traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $11.00. 1,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,601. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.48 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.93%.

AQN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. The company generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

