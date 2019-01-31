Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,995,826 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the December 31st total of 25,231,128 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,467,876 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,683,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988,609 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 12,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,750 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,631,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,503 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 229.9% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,344,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,506 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,644,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,065 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $9.96 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $11.56.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

