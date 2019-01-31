Alchemint Standards Trading Down 16.4% This Week (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Alchemint Standards token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, BitForex and Bilaxy. In the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. Alchemint Standards has a market cap of $0.00 and $32,658.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008913 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029212 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.98 or 0.01855629 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00180097 BTC.

empowr coin (EMPR) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00200859 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000111 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029383 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Token Profile

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

Alchemint Standards can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

