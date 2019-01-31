Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) Position Boosted by Caption Management LLC

Caption Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) by 196.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,162 shares during the quarter. Caption Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Akorn worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Akorn during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Akorn during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Akorn during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Akorn by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Akorn by 672.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Akorn from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 price target on Akorn and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $9.00 price target on Akorn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.
Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $165.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.36 million. Akorn had a negative net margin of 34.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Akorn, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
In other Akorn news, EVP Joseph Bonaccorsi purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Akorn Company Profile
Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.
