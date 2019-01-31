Air Lease Corp (AL) Holdings Trimmed by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lowered its holdings in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Underhill Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Underhill Investment Management LLC now owns 523,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,807,000 after buying an additional 61,350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth $2,016,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth $624,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 2,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $71,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 947,682 shares in the company, valued at $33,898,585.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 3,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.29 per share, with a total value of $102,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 947,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,496,015.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AL. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Air Lease from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.77.

Shares of AL stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $38.09. 3,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,003. Air Lease Corp has a 12-month low of $28.13 and a 12-month high of $49.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.92.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. Air Lease had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 51.81%. The business had revenue of $450.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Corp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 14.25%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

