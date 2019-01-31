AGNC Investment (AGNC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of AGNC Investment have underperformed its industry in the past six months. Further, the trend in estimate revisions of 2019 earnings does not indicate a favorable outlook for the company. Notably, as the company prioritizes risk management over incremental profits, robust returns might remain elusive in the short run. In addition, flattening yield curve and challenging global economic environment remain headwinds for the company. Further, its tangible net book value remains exposed to changes in the spread between the company’s investments and other benchmark rates. Nonetheless, a strong capital position and access to a diverse funding base are expected to provide significant financial flexibility to AGNC Investment, going forward.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on AGNC. BidaskClub raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.13. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $19.72.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 125.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 13.8% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 75,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at about $3,938,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,298,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

