AGNC Investment (AGNC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.06), Bloomberg Earnings reports. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 125.99% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $17.94 on Thursday. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $19.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.04%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.80%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. BidaskClub raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

