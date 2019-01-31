AGNC Investment (AGNC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.06), Bloomberg Earnings reports. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 125.99% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.
NASDAQ AGNC opened at $17.94 on Thursday. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $19.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.04%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.80%.
About AGNC Investment
AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).
