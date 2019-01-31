Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) Receives $79.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.20.

AERI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. JMP Securities set a $80.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen set a $105.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 11,000 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $437,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,252.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald D. Cagle acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,887,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,281,000 after purchasing an additional 436,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,887,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,281,000 after purchasing an additional 436,964 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $16,120,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 168.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 326,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,115,000 after purchasing an additional 205,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 553,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,052,000 after purchasing an additional 187,810 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AERI opened at $46.86 on Friday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $74.75.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.