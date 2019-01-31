Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $318.71 Million

Brokerages forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) will report sales of $318.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $319.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $318.50 million. Adtalem Global Education reported sales of $337.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $284.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on ATGE shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adtalem Global Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.60.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Mehul R. Patel sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $36,522.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,587.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donna Jennings sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $401,918.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,396.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,291. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 160,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 831,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,087,000 after buying an additional 37,929 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 13,856 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATGE traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.90. 314,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $58.80.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

