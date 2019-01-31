Adobe Inc (ADBE) CMO Ann Lewnes Sells 3,000 Shares

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $720,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 75,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,100,378.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ann Lewnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 19th, Ann Lewnes sold 2,692 shares of Adobe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.05, for a total value of $608,526.60.

On Wednesday, November 21st, Ann Lewnes sold 2,955 shares of Adobe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.38, for a total value of $665,997.90.

ADBE traded up $5.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $247.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,926,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,788. The firm has a market cap of $118.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $179.34 and a 1 year high of $277.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 28.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 205 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

