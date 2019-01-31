ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (AHEXY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AHEXY. UBS Group upgraded ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR stock opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $21.86 and a 12 month high of $41.36.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

