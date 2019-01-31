Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $788,000 Position in Boeing Co (BA)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,444 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,928,288 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,989,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,675 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,535,249 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,174,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,587 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,847,958 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,802,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,825 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,030 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $452,613,000 after purchasing an additional 406,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 240.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 532,010 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $197,855,000 after purchasing an additional 375,900 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total transaction of $602,732.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $387.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $206.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $292.47 and a 12-month high of $394.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The aircraft producer reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $28.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,176.41% and a net margin of 10.36%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aircraft producer to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This is a positive change from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 7th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.81%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. Zacks Investment Research raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $407.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $445.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Boeing from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $388.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.55.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

