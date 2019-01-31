Ace (ACE) Price Tops $0.12

Ace (CURRENCY:ACE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. Ace has a market cap of $1.15 million and $364,742.00 worth of Ace was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ace token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001606 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ace has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.59 or 0.10619234 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00026954 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000936 BTC.

About Ace

Ace is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Ace’s total supply is 14,476,036 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,646,911 tokens. The official website for Ace is tokenstars.com/en/ace . The Reddit community for Ace is /r/TokenStars and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ace’s official Twitter account is @TokenStars and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ace Token Trading

Ace can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

